Putin and Modi hold talks in New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, marking his first visit to the country in four years. India rolled out a full ceremonial welcome as the two leaders opened talks focused on trade, defence cooperation and efforts to support a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Modi told Putin that India "has a position, and that position is for peace," stressing support for any initiative that could help end the conflict. Putin thanked him and said Russia was working with partners, including the United States, on potential steps toward a settlement.

The visit comes as Moscow seeks to deepen economic ties with one of its key buyers of weapons and oil, while India continues balancing relations with Russia and the United States. New Delhi remains engaged in discussions with Washington over punitive tariffs imposed on Indian goods, introduced because of India's purchases of Russian crude.

Both sides are expected to announce a series of agreements, including a joint urea plant in Russia involving Indian firms, and possible approvals for Russian banks to operate in India to support trade. Russia also signalled a push to expand cooperation in high-tech sectors, space, artificial intelligence, and defence production.

Putin challenged United States criticism of India's energy ties with Moscow, asking why Washington could buy Russian nuclear fuel while urging others not to buy Russian oil. He insisted that energy trade with India remains stable.