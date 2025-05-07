Putin and Maduro to deepen ties with new partnership deal

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Venezuela. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are scheduled to meet in Moscow today to sign a strategic partnership agreement, signalling deeper cooperation between the two nations.
This is expected to be a substantial and crucial document, as both leaders look to solidify their ties amid growing tensions with the West. Venezuela, which also has a complicated relationship with the US, aligns with Russia in its opposition to Western influence.