English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Putin and Maduro to deepen ties with new partnership deal

The leaders will sign a strategic agreement as Russia expands alliances beyond the West.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Venezuela. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are scheduled to meet in Moscow today to sign a strategic partnership agreement, signalling deeper cooperation between the two nations.

This is expected to be a substantial and crucial document, as both leaders look to solidify their ties amid growing tensions with the West. Venezuela, which also has a complicated relationship with the US, aligns with Russia in its opposition to Western influence.

Putin and Maduro to deepen ties with new partnership deal
Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaVenezuela


Loading next content