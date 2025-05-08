English
World news

Putin and Maduro strengthen ties with new strategic deal

Leaders vow closer energy, defence and diplomatic cooperation.

The latest news on Russia and Venezuela. On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, expanding collaboration in oil, gas, arms control and global diplomacy.

Both sides aim to strengthen coordination within OPEC+ and other energy forums, while also opposing unilateral sanctions. The agreement reflects Moscow's ongoing push to reinforce alliances beyond the West amid strained relations over Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro // Shutterstock

