The latest news on Russia and Venezuela. On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, expanding collaboration in oil, gas, arms control and global diplomacy.
Both sides aim to strengthen coordination within OPEC+ and other energy forums, while also opposing unilateral sanctions. The agreement reflects Moscow's ongoing push to reinforce alliances beyond the West amid strained relations over Ukraine.