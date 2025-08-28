Putin and Kim to join Xi at Beijing military parade

HQ

The latest news on China . Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are set to appear alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a major military parade in Beijing next week, underscoring a united front against Western pressure.

The event, marking the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, will feature leaders from Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, while Western representation will remain minimal, according to the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

China plans one of its largest displays in years, highlighting advanced weaponry and a growing military presence. The parade will signal Beijing's close ties with Moscow and Pyongyang, both isolated by sanctions, while projecting strength to the wider Global South.