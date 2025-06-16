Putin and Erdogan urge diplomatic path in Israel-Iran tensions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . In a phone call on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Both sides expressed the most serious concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which has already led to a large number of casualties and is fraught with serious long-term consequences for the entire region," a Kremlin statement said.

"The leaders spoke in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the settlement of contentious issues, including those related to the Iranian nuclear programme, exclusively by political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin statement added.