Putin admits Russia was the one that shot down the Azerbaijani passenger jet last year, killing 38 The Russian president acknowledged that air defences mistakenly hit a civilian plane, promising accountability and compensation for the victims.

Putin has confirmed that Russian air defences were behind last year's Azerbaijani passenger plane crash that claimed 38 lives. Speaking alongside Azerbaijan's president, Putin explained that the missiles were aimed at a Ukrainian drone, but they detonated near the aircraft as it approached Grozny, causing damage mainly from debris. Putin pledged to identify those responsible and compensate families affected by the tragedy. The incident is now being fully investigated, though the process is expected to take additional time, marking another fatal aviation episode linked to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.