Put Kirby Air Riders to the test before buying by partaking in upcoming Global Test Ride

After having watched nearly two hours of Masahiro Sakurai showcasing and demoing Kirby Air Riders over the past couple of months, if you're still unsure about the game and what to expect from it, you might be glad to know that Nintendo is running a test event ahead of launch.

No doubt more so designed as a way to stress test the online elements of the game and what not, it's also a good opportunity to get a feel for the game, and as they say, try before you buy.

It will be happening on the two weekends before the game arrives on November 20. You can download a demo iteration of the game from November 7, and then you can partake in the following sessions.



November 8 - 8:00 GMT/9:00CET until 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



November 9 - 00:00 GMT/1:00 CET until 6:00 GMT/7:00 CET



November 9 - 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET until 21:00 GMT/22:00 CET



November 15 - 8:00 GMT/9:00CET until 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



November 16 - 00:00 GMT/1:00 CET until 6:00 GMT/7:00 CET



November 16 - 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET until 21:00 GMT/22:00 CET



For more on Kirby Air Riders, learn more about Top Ride over here and don't forget to read our latest impressions of the game too.