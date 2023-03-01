Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's director won't be directing Kung Fu Panda 4

The Shrek franchise recently saw a bit of a rebirth with the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Another Dreamworks series that fans have wanted another entry in for some time is Kung Fu Panda.

Rumours began floating around the internet that Joel Crawford, one of the directors for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, would be working on Kung Fu Panda 4. While this seems like a match made in heaven, Crawford stomped out all hopes of these rumours being true.

"I'm not working on Kung Fu Panda 4," Crawford said simply in an interview with DiscussingFilm. " There's nothing specific that we are working on at this moment, but there are originals that we want to tell."

While he may not be continuing the Kung Fu Panda series, Crawford does seem interested in expanding the Shrek universe. "Our hope when making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was to have audiences fall in love with these characters, and our goal was to continue expanding the Shrek universe. So we would love to keep telling stories with these characters and even new characters within the Shrek universe."

Do you want to see Kung Fu Panda 4?