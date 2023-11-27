Push the boundaries with Motorola's Edge 40 Neo

HQ

We've got our hands on a fair share of smartphones over the years as part of our Quick Look series, and in the spirit of this, we're continuing this effort by now checking out the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

This phone is powered by a Mediatek 7030 chipset and has a 6.55 inch, 144Hz pOLED display that is bolstered with Dolby Atmos audio. It also comes with a battery that can be quick-charged to 50% in 15 minutes, all while having an IP68 rating to protect it from being submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes.

To see if the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is the phone for you, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions on the device.