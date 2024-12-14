Purearts unveils exquisite 1/2 scale Ciri statue for The Witcher enthusiasts

HQ

PureArts has unveiled a jaw-dropping 1/2 scale statue of Ciri from The Witcher series, standing nearly four feet tall and priced at $3,000. This hyper-detailed collectible features glass eyes, individually punched synthetic hair, silicone skin, real leather clothing, and metal weapons, capturing Ciri's likeness from The Witcher 3.

Limited to just 500 pieces, it includes a polyresin base adorned with a Wild Hunt rider's headgear. Weighing 14 kilograms (20.5 kg with packaging), this masterpiece is a must-have for die-hard fans. PureArts also offers a similarly detailed Geralt of Rivia statue for $3,499. Shipping costs can reach up to $300, so collectors should be prepared for the investment.

