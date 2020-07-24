Cookies

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PureArts reveals collectable statue of AC Valhalla's Eivor

Collectable manufacturer PureArts has revealed a stunningly detailed collectable statue of future Assassin's Creed protagonist Eivor.

Ubisoft is handing the official license torch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla to collectable manufacturer PureArts which is creating a stunning, detailed and very expensive collectable 1/4-scale statue of Assassin's Creed Valhalla protagonist Eivor that's set to ship in December for $749 (it's currently on sale for $674, however) exclusively in the Americas and is limited to 2000 units.

The statue gives the buyer the option to switch between two interchangeable heads, i.e. female or male Eivor, and features an iconic hidden blade and an integrated LED system. All those who purchase the statue will also get the animus dice set for free. Take a look at this beauty in the trailer above.

