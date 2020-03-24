Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

PureArts is creating articulated Cyberpunk 2077 figures

PureArts is creating some high-end Cyberpunk 2077 figurines in collaboration with CD Projekt Red.

One can never have enough figurines and gaming merchandise and if you're looking for new figures to fill a void in your display case, the recently announced PureArts 1/6 scale articulated line of Cyberpunk 2077 figures could strike your fancy. The line will offer two figures, a male and female V, both 1/6 in scale. The duo will feature fully articulated bodies (with over 30 points of articulation), integrated lights in the collar of the custom jacket, a variety of changeable hands and more on a branded base and if you're one of the first 250 people to pre-order any of the figures you'll get a Militech Spider Bot to complete the scene. Pre-orders are also 10% off until March 31.

Apart from the two figures, you can also pre-order a version that comes with V's Yaiba Kusanagi bike, which is set to come with light options and rolling wheels.

The line, which ranges from $229.00 to $799.00) is set to be delivered to customers in September of this year and is available worldwide. Check the line out here.

