Pure Pool Pro targets native 8K/60 + ray tracing on PS5 Pro

The list of console games that actually use 8K on PlayStation 5 Pro is short and easy to count: Gran Turismo 7, F1 24, No Man's Sky, [Redacted], and The Callisto Protocol. So whenever new tech pushes that frontier, it's something worth cheering—and developer Rockwater, the studio behind Pure Pool Pro, is very much on that train. The team says the game will run at 8K, 60 frames per second, with ray tracing on PS5 Pro without relying on Sony's PSSR upscaling tech, later this year. On the standard PlayStation 5, the ceiling will instead be up to 4K at 120fps—which, let's be honest, is hardly shabby.

"We know this sounds like a tall claim, but the nature of the pool being fixed around the table, our relatively lightweight proprietary engine, and our initial pre-alpha testing before any optimisations leads us to believe it's achievable."

Beyond the eye‑bleeding clarity (for the lucky few with 8K displays), the game aims to deliver ultra‑realistic physics and a slate of recognized rule sets: 8‑Ball, 9‑Ball, Blackball, and Killer. You'll also face AI opponents with distinct personalities that adapt in real time around the table, all in the name of offering the most authentic digital pool experience yet.

Pure Pool Pro is planned for a late 2025 launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and it will include crossplay support.