Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for the US on Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Western Pennsylvania, emerged from his burrow on Monday and saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter for the United States. The announcement comes after a harsh start to the season, particularly along the East Coast, where snow and frigid temperatures have lingered well into February.

The annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, which has been held since 1887, draws crowds from across the country. Officials in top hats determine whether Phil spots his shadow, a tradition rooted in Pennsylvania Dutch customs. While other groundhogs, like Canada's Wiarton Willie, predicted an early spring, Phil's signal has cemented expectations of continued cold.

Punxsutawney Phil // Shutterstock

Despite Phil's fame, meteorologists caution that the groundhog's track record is far from reliable. NOAA statistics put Phil's accuracy at roughly 35 percent (check out his predictions for 2025). In contrast, some local groundhogs, such as Staten Island's Chuck, have a much higher success rate in predicting seasonal trends. Nonetheless, Phil remains a beloved cultural icon, boosted by the popularity of the 1993 film Groundhog Day.

Also, scientific forecasts support Phil's gloomy outlook for the coming weeks. Temperatures are expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below average across much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with snow and strong winds persisting through the weekend. While not magical, these projections suggest that Americans should brace for an extended stretch of winter weather...