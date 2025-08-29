Punk-rock dinosaur discovered in Morocco

HQ

Maybe being a dinosaur is the real punk rock? At least, it seems that one species had fashionable spikes figured out long before we did, as a new discovery in Morocco points to a dinosaur that had metre-long spikes sticking out from its neck.

The species, called Spicomellus afer, lived 165 million years ago. It's the oldest example we have of an ankylosaur, which are four-legged armoured dinosaurs known for their club-like tails. "It is one of the strangest dinosaurs ever discovered," Professor Richard Butler told the BBC.

The spikes were fused directly to the bone, something we've not seen in any animal, living or extinct. "It's absolutely covered in really weird spikes and protrusions all over the back of the animal, including a bony collar that wraps around its neck and some sort of weapon on the end of its tail, so a most unusual dinosaur," said Professor Susannah Maidment, co-lead on the research project.

This discovery might cause scientists to rethink how ankylosaurs evolved. The spikes were likely useful for display rather than warding off predators, as it would only be much later in the era of dinosaurs that ankylosaurs would need armour strong enough to stop seriously powerful bites.