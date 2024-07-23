English
Street Fighter 6

Punk is the Evo 2024 Street Fighter 6 victor

The FlyQuest competitor took the tournament and confirmed his attendance at the Capcom Cup 11.

While we will have to wait until sometime in 2025 to catch the Capcom Cup 11 fighting game tournament, we do already at least know one competitor who will be present and looking to run away with the event.

That is FlyQuest's Victor "Punk" Woodley, an individual who came out on top of the Evo 2024 Street Fighter 6 tournament over the weekend. The result saw Punk taking home $12,000 in prize money and a direct invite to the major tournament in the near future.

As for what the immediate future holds for Punk, he will soon be jetting off to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports World Cup Street Fighter 6 event, where $1 million will be on offer for 32 attendees to fight over between August 8-11.

Street Fighter 6

