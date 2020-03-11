Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Tony Hawk 2020

Punk band confirms songs licensed for Tony Hawk 2020

The Death Set just announced that they have licensed five songs to the unannounced game's soundtrack.

We've heard whispers that a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game might be in the works, and Australian punk band The Death Set just gave us another major clue about its potential existence. Either that or we've been masterfully trolled.

The band shared a Tweet with followers that announced that they had "just licensed 5 new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game. You'll be hearing this shit soon."

That post was quickly scrubbed from the record, but not before another Twitter user took a screengrab for posterity.

The series' latest appearance in the media follows another late last year, at which time we reported on rumours from multiple sources including one from skateboarder Lizzie Armanto where she confirmed her involvement in the next game.

If there is to be another game in the long-running skater series, here's hoping it's better than Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, which didn't go down very well with us at all.

Tony Hawk 2020

Related texts



Loading next content