Punch-Out speedrun record set by blindfolded player

Beating Mike Tyson in Punch-Out is to this day one of the harder things you can do in a video game. He is tough as nails and might floor poor Little Mac with only one lighting fast punch even if his health is full.

But... there are always insanely skilled people, and there's no shortage of gamers who have speedrunned Punch-Out. Not all of them can do what the speedrunner Summoning Salt has managed to do though; setting a new blindfolded world record for the game (verified by Speedrun.com). He played through from the start and defeated Mike Tyson and only needed 19 minutes and 42 seconds to do so, all while being blindfolded.

If you are only going to watch one video on YouTube today - make sure it is this one, as this is some serious next level gaming.