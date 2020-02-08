Cookies

Puma unveils new range of Sonic trainers and gear

If you're a fan of the speedy blue hedgehog, sports brand Puma has some new gear for you.

Sonic is heading to cinemas on February 14, when the (hastily redesigned) blue hedgehog will take on Jim Carrey's Dr Robotnik for the umpteenth time.

To coincide with the cinematic release of the latest Sonic adventure, sports giant Puma has put together a range of themed items that could well appeal to fans of the gaming icon.

As you can see below, there are the new RS-X³ Sonic trainers (available in two styles), plus a range of t-shirts and hoodies. The Puma x Sonic collection will be in select retailers as of today, with the kids' collection to follow on February 15.

