Puma shows off Active Gaming Footwear

More and more companies are trying to develop clothing and gear with gamers in mind, whether that's with an esports focus or just for the casual player, and now Puma has shown off something rather unique - what they call Active Gaming Footwear.

"Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best," Puma writes on the product page.

There are three 'modes' with this footwear, including medial wrap-up grip in Seek Mode, lateral wrap-up support in Attack Mode, and heel wrap-up stability in Cruise and Defence Mode.

Comfort and breathability are two of the selling points as well, and you can order these right now for $160.00 USD. If you need more details before you buy though, check out the images below, showing the design.

Is this perfect for gaming?