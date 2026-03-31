Puma launches a Pokémon sneaker collection to highlight the 30th anniversary

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As you know, Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and this milestone is being marked in several ways. One of them is a new sneaker collection developed in collaboration with Puma, which comes in four different models (meaning that it's not just the colour and design that set them apart). They are based, in order, on Espeon, Pikachu, Mimikyu, and Umbreon.

Sales kick off on April 2 at well-stocked sneaker retailers, so be sure to snag your pair quickly if you're interested, as these kinds of rarities tend to sell out very fast, especially in standard sizes.

You can check out the shoes below.