Puma and Sloclap team up for Rematch collection

It hasn't taken long for Sloclap to find a big partner and cosmetic crossover for Rematch. The Sifu developer has teamed up with Puma to bring some of the clothing company's items to the game as cosmetics able to be worn by a player's avatar.

The partnership is beginning with one outfit option but there will be more coming down the line, with these inspired by Puma's real footwear and streetwear portfolio. We're told in a press release that "this is just the start of a broader collaboration that will evolve over time, keeping players engaged and visually distinct as they take the field."

What hasn't been mentioned directly is what it requires to secure this Puma outfit, but you can see how it looks in action in the trailer below. In terms of how this collaboration will impact the future of Rematch, Sloclap also states the following:

"Partnerships are a key part of how Rematch delivers content and experience. The game doesn't aim to just convey the feeling & joy of "playing" football — it wants to capture the full cultural spectrum around it, where fashion, competition, and self-expression meet. That's where brands like Puma come in, helping to anchor the game's identity and offering players authentic customisation opportunities."

