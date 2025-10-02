Puma and Sega launches a Sonic sneaker collection

HQ

Everyone knows what Sonic's iconic running shoes look like and would probably like a pair themselves. But Puma and Sega don't care, as the duo has now unveiled a new collaboration for a sneaker collection based on Sonic and his friends rather than the hedgehog's iconic red and white shoes.

There are three different models in total, with inspiration and colors taken from Sonic himself, Shadow, and Tails - all featuring a ring attached to the laces. They'll be released on October 30, and as always with products like these, they're likely to sell out quickly, so be sure to get in line if you're keen to get your hands on a pair.

Check out the Threads post below and let us know which pair you like best.