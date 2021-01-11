Pulse Red Xbox Series S/X controller announced

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft released plenty of controllers last generation, often with striking colours or themes based on popular games, and it seems like this new generation won't be any different. Starting from the console's launch on November 10, they already had three options Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue.

Now, they have revealed yet another option, and this one might be a contender for the best looking one yet. It is a controller coloured Pulse Red. On Xbox Wire, it is revealed that this beauty launches in China tomorrow and the rest of the world on February 9. If you have a special one who loves gaming, this could be an excellent Valentine's gift, or what do you think?