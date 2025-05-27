Pulsar and Noctua's collaborative mouse is the answer to sweaty palms

HQ

We all know what it's like to be immersed in a video game and completely encapsulated by something. The feeling of being entirely focussed and drawn in, unaware of the outside world and, as the kids would say, sweating over what's probably an online multiplayer match of some kind. We also know how this can often directly translate to sweaty palms, which are a nightmare for maintaining control and precision.

Fortunately, for PC users at the least, mouse maker Pulsar has teamed up with the cooling gurus at Noctua to create a device that will put an end to sweaty hands. Essentially, it's a lightweight mouse that inside the chassis, on top of the typical array of sensors and what not, is also a small fan that points upwards into the user's palm in the effort of cooling it down.

The mouse is currently a concept model that was shown off as part of Computex, but clearly there is an idea here that might just be the answer to one of gaming's greatest physical issues.

Pulsar has shown off a look at the concept model, which you can see below. It's unclear if this will ever see full-scale or wider production.

