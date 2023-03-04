Pull up a chair and relax to some lo-fi Diablo beats

HQ

When you think of Diablo, your mind likely instantly thinks of demons, violence, terror, and all the other grim parts of the world of Sanctuary. But it shouldn't because Blizzard's fantasy world is also a really chill place, ideal for kicking back, putting your feet up, and swigging down some ale without a care in the world.

Thankfully, now you can do just that without worrying about some demon crawling through your window and eating you alive, as Blizzard has released a three hour video of pure blissful lo-fi Diablo beats to "Stay a While & Listen to".

The video is also accompanied by a movie animation of Deckard Cain sitting at a desk and writing on some parchment, in a similar style to the Lo-Fi Beats girl who has become incredibly famous.

You can find the video embedded below, and the best part is that you can also look forward to a second part arriving sometime in the future to bring more chill vibes.