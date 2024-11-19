Pulisic celebrates goal doing the Donald Trump viral dance: Political statement or just a meme trend?

HQ

Christian Pulisic, American winger who plays for AC Milan as well as being captain for the United States national team, scored two goals yesterday in a key victory for the USMNT (United States men's national soccer team) against Jamaica, that helps them qualify for Concafac Nations League semi-finals.

The game ended 4-2, with an aggregated score of 5-2, and further validates Pulisic as one of North American top scorers in history and one of Serie A most sought after players right now, with rumours about a return to Premier League.

His goal celebration is what most people are talking about, though. After the goal, he imitated Donald Trump's viral dance. Three more teammates imitate him doing the little dance, sparking a debate on social media.

Is it a wink to Trump's recent return to the White House? Depending which side of the polarised American political spectrum they belong, some USMNT fans are embarrassed while others are cheering at his apparent political statement.

Donald Trump's dance is already a viral meme

However, other fans give him the benefit of the doubt. "It's a meme. They grew up in a meme world. They're just jumping on the bandwagon. As with most voters, they likely don't know anything or have very basic knowledge about politics", Will Renegar said on Twitter.

And that may be the case for some people: it is not just a Pulisic thing. In the last days, some other athletes have imitated Trump, including UFC fighter Jon Jones (in front of Trump himself) as well as several athletes from NFL.

"I've seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool", said Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers, as read in Politico.