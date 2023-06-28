Publishers "unanimously do not like Game Pass" says Sony's Jim Ryan

HQ

During the phase of crossplay and cross-progression being all the rage, it seemed like the days of the console wars were mostly behind us, but Microsoft's intent to purchase Activision Blizzard King for $68.7 billion has well and truly reignited that flame.

As the acquisition is in its latter stages, Microsoft is currently battling head on with the United States' Federal Trade Commission, in a bid to get the deal approved on US soil, something that is seeing a massive spotlight shined on Microsoft, Xbox, and various other major game industry players. To this end, a whole bunch of interesting revelations have come out, and the latest of the bunch is yet another snide jab from PlayStation head honcho Jim Ryan against Xbox.

As part of the trial, Ryan has been quoted to say (thanks, The Verge), "I talked to all publishers they unanimously do not like Game Pass, because its value destructive." Ryan adds that this is a "very commonly held view by publishers."

While we are aware that Game Pass is a very good deal for consumers, the actually benefit of the service for developers and publishers is a more conflicting conversation. Either way, one cannot deny Game Pass' influence on the gaming world, as since its creation, Sony PlayStation has created a game library for its PlayStation Plus service, Nvidia launched GeForce Now, Nintendo debuted the catalogue of former titles for Nintendo Switch Online, Amazon created Luna, and Google Stadia came and went, among other similar concepts existing to boot.