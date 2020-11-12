PUBG's 9.2 update adds dirt bikes and a new Team Finder function

You're watching Advertisements

Since launching back in back 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has continued to evolve with many monumental upgrades. The game has now released its 9.2 patch, and it looks to shake things up significantly adding dirt bikes, the ability to shoot whilst driving, and a new Team Finder function. The update can be accessed now on PC via the Test Server.

Shooting whilst driving should be a solid new addition as it means you no longer have to exit your vehicle to gun foes down. This now works in all vehicles besides boats and the BRDM. The Team Finder we can see being great for those playing alone too, as it can be used to filter through players to find those in the same region with a similar skill level. It's just a more efficient way of finding a group that is best suited to you as a player.

What do you think about this latest update?