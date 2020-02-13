LIVE

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG's 6.2 update brings Team Deathmatch to the test server

The 6.2 update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now live on the test server and it's changing the game with non-battle royale content.

PUBG Corporation just recently announced the features of PlayerUnknown's Battleground's upcoming 6.2 update and those looking to try something other than the game's popular Battle Royale format will most definitely feel some excitement upon reading the information.

In Arcade Mode, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be getting a Team Deathmatch mode available for a limited time in which two teams of eight battle it out to reach 50 kills first or, alternatively, reach the most kills within a 10-minute time limit. Team Deathmatch will feature sections of various PUBG maps to keep the games shorter.

Apart from this, update 6.2 also brings a rebalance update to throwables, i.e. frag grenades, Molotovs, smoke grenades and stun grenades, making the weight of these heavier as to prevent players from hoarding them.

PUBG Corporation is thrilled to announce a brand new way to experience PUBG - Arcade Mode. Through Arcade mode, players will be able to enjoy new ways to play the game outside of the traditional Battle Royale format. Additionally, vests will mitigate frag damage and Molotov flames will spread considerably faster.

The update is set to release on February 19 on PC and shortly thereafter on console, but those looking to check it out prior to release can do so right now through the PC test servers.

Interested in reading more? Check out the official patch notes here.

