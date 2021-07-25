PUBG to get an animated show led by Castlevania's producer

Krafton Inc. has announced that it has partnered with the producer of Netflix's Castlevania show, Adi Shankar to bring to life an animated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds TV series. The show will be based on the battle royale IP and is the next stage in Krafton's plan to expand the universe of the franchise.

"As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG released in 2017," said Adi Shankar in a press release. "I'm grateful to KRAFTON for the trust and confidence they've placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I'm excited to embark on this journey together. To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like."

Krafton has also recently released a few other media works set in the PUBG universe, including the live-action short film Ground Zero and the docu-series, Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds, both of which are available to watch on PUBG's YouTube channel.

"In addition to the continued development of new and engaging in-game PUBG content, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step into our broader strategy of expanding the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise," said CH Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. "We are excited to work with Shankar on exploring and realizing a world that brings the game to life for our fans. We look forward to sharing more about this animated project in the near future."

Krafton has not yet attached a date to this new animated show, so don't expect a trailer to be coming anytime soon.