PUBG Productions shows off first gameplay for Prologue: Go Wayback and affirms summer Early Access debut

HQ

The expansion of the PUBG: Battlegrounds franchise is happening at an increased rate these days. Following The Callisto Protocol a few years ago, just recently we also told you about PUBG: Blindspot once more, and now we have an additional game to add to this mix. Coming from PUBG Studios, it's almost time to dive into Prologue: Go Wayback, as the game will be debuting on Steam via Early Access as soon as this summer.

The game is described as a single-player open-world survival experience where the aim is to "explore a vast, ever-changing wilderness while balancing adventure and discovery with intricate survival systems such as caloric intake, body temperature regulation, and shelter discovery and maintenance." The main catch with this game is that it will utilise the developer's proprietary machine learning system to deliver terrain generation, and ultimately serve up a "world where no two journeys are the same." It's noted in the announcement press release that no two runs in the game will be the same and that the idea of the gameplay is to find resources and then attempt to reach the Weather Tower in the hopes of extracting and escaping.

As for how the machine learning element looks to make this more of a challenge, we're told: "The terrain is large and unpredictable, shaped by a machine learning-driven geological system where no route is predetermined. Players must read the landscape, choosing safe paths forward, without becoming lost. Weather is equally relentless and storms, temperature drops, and blizzards can be disastrous to the player, with early warning signs only visible to those who learn to recognize them."

More traditional survival mechanics will be in play on top of this, including hunger, thirst, temperature, and so forth, meaning it will seemingly be quite the challenge to escape alive in Prologue: Go Wayback.

With the release coming up in the summer, PUBG Studios intends to continue developing the game with the help of the community. This will eventually mean additional mechanics and features will be added as the development continues on the path to an eventual 1.0 debut. We're also told that Prologue: Go Wayback is a step forward in PUBG Studios' ultimate goal, which is to create Project Artemis, a title that will further push its machine learning and generative technologies to new heights, utilising the Melba engine eventually in the two projects that follow Prologue: Go Wayback (a yet-to-be announced title and Project Artemis, of course).

Check out the gameplay trailer for Prologue: Go Wayback below.