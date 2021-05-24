Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG partners with El Solitario motorcycle club to bring custom bike line to the battle royale

Desert Wolves will be available starting June 2.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has announced a partnership with the El Solitario motorcycle club to bring a custom line of motorbikes to the battle royale.

Known as Desert Wolves, the bikes are customised 2017 Harley Davidson Roadsters, and are designed for harsh terrain, you can check out a little more about them on El Solitario's website. The bikes themselves will be coming to PUBG starting on June 2, and you can take a look at them below in a teaser released over Twitter.

No word has been mentioned about what else this partnership will include just yet.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

