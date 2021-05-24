PUBG partners with El Solitario motorcycle club to bring custom bike line to the battle royale

You're watching Advertisements

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has announced a partnership with the El Solitario motorcycle club to bring a custom line of motorbikes to the battle royale.

Known as Desert Wolves, the bikes are customised 2017 Harley Davidson Roadsters, and are designed for harsh terrain, you can check out a little more about them on El Solitario's website. The bikes themselves will be coming to PUBG starting on June 2, and you can take a look at them below in a teaser released over Twitter.

No word has been mentioned about what else this partnership will include just yet.