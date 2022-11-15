Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Ascent

PUBG owners buys The Ascent developer Neon Giants

The Swedish studio gets a Korean parent.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The South Korean company Krafton, perhaps best known for owning PUBG: Battlegrounds, has revealed that they are buying the Swedish developer Neon Giants. According to Krafton themselves, the purchase is to enable them to continue developing and releasing high quality titles in the future. If you're unfamiliar with Neon Giants, they released their debut title last year, namely the cyberpunk-esque The Ascent.

So far, Neon Giants themselves have not announced any new games since The Ascent, but it has been known for some time that they are developing a first-person action game set in an open world. The takeover means that Neon Giants will now be under the same management as Unknown Worlds, which is behind Subnautica and the currently very popular studio Striking Distance. If Striking Distance sounds familiar, it's because they're the creators of the upcoming and extremely promising The Callisto Protocol.

The Ascent

Related texts

0
The AscentScore

The Ascent
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Neon Giant has delivered an ambitious cyberpunk experience that excels in its vibrant and crammed world.



Loading next content