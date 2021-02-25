Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State launches later this year on mobile devices

It's a successor to PUBG Mobile and it looks pretty damn impressive.

It has been revealed that PUBG: New State, a successor to PUBG Mobile, will launch on Apple and Android devices later this year. The game is being developed by PUBG Studio, a team who were responsible for the PC and console versions of PUBG. No release date has been given for the shooter as of yet, but pre-registration is open now on Google Play.

The game's description on the Google Play store reads: "Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other. The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive."

New State looks to feature the same 100-player battle royale action as its predecessor, but there have been a few tweaks made to the series' core DNA. It features many new gadgets that tie with its near future theme such as drones and futuristic looking bikes and cars. It also includes improved visuals which have been described "as the most realistic graphics available for mobile gaming."

PUBG: New State

