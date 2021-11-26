Cookies

PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State has reportedly amassed $2.6m in one week

It has been downloaded more than 23 million times.

With it amassing 10s of millions of sign-ups ahead of its launch, we weren't exactly shocked to hear that PUBG: New State was off to a flying start. According to Sensor Tower, the free-to-play shooter has managed to rake in an estimated $2.6m in just one week. The bulk of this spending is said to have come from the US, Japan, and Turkey.

Additionally, the game has been downloaded more than 23 million times, with almost a third of downloads coming from India. Following this, it was the US with the second most downloads, and Korea ranked in third place overall.

Are you one of the many to have downloaded New State?

PUBG: New State

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

