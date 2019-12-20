PUBG Mobile Lite gets 4v4 Team Deathmatch

PUBG Mobile Lite, the "lighter and faster variant" of PUBG Mobile, has just been expanded with the addition of 4v4 Team Deathmatch, and this comes as part of the free 0.15.0 content update.

Players are dropped into the Warehouse map to compete in this new mode, using the M416, SCAR-L, and Kar98, available at the spawn. Players have unlimited respawns, but points are earned from kills, with extra items like Level 3 armour and helmets, M249 LMGs, and RPG-7 rocket launchers dotted around the map to help with that.

Other new features include teammates' real-time status now being displayed during gameplay, with enemy locations also being displayed once teammates hit them. There's also new equipment in the game as well, including the MK47 rifle, the Skorpion, and 3x and 6x scopes.

Players can now communicate with the new Clan feature and in-game chat channel as well, showcasing their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses too.

Those wanting to get into the festive spirit can also get winter-themed in-game skins and Lucky Air Drops, available as part of the Winner Pass. There's also an Arcade Spin event and advertisement rewards as well, along with a winter festival background and other in-game balances.

Are you ready for the new mode?

You watching Advertisements