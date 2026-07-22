PUBG Mobile is the most represented title at the 2026 Esports Nations Cup

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While many of the games featured at the Esports Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia in November will bring together a broad array of countries and regions, none match the broad nature of the PUBG Mobile event at the festival.

The main tournament, kicking off on November 3 (a day after the ENC officially opens) and ending on November 8, is the most represented one at the entire festival with 124 regions and nations registering teams to battle in their honour. It should be said this doesn't mean 124 teams will be travelling to Riyadh in November, as rather this figure totals the various nations and regions who entered qualification for the tournament, with only 32 actually punching tickets to the main event.

On this front, we do now know the confirmed 32-teams appearing at the November main event as the qualifiers around the world have concluded. In total, there are 12 teams invited based on ENC rankings, four special invite teams, two Wildcard squads, plus 14 qualified teams too. As for how these invites have been issued, you can see this information below.

ENC PUBG Mobile invited nations:



Turkey



Mongolia



Brazil



Pakistan



Myanmar



Vietnam



Thailand



Nepal



South Africa



United States



Ukraine



Argentina



China (special invite)



South Korea (special invite)



India (special invite)



Japan (special invite)



Kuwait (host region invite)



TBD (solidarity invite)



ENC PUBG Mobile regional qualifier nations: