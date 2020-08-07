Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile enables 90 FPS with OnePlus exclusivity

The first month of 90 frames-per-second action will be available exclusively to OnePlus owners.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Starting yesterday PUBG Mobile players using OnePlus flagship smartphones can play the popular mobile battle royale game at 90 frames-per-second. As for the rest of us smartphone users, you can enjoy the precision-enhancing feature a month later, starting September 7, if you have a device powerful enough to support 90 FPS, of course.

As explained in a press release sent to Gamereactor, 90 FPS gameplay provides "clearer and sharper views while running or using vehicles" and "smooth and accurate experience in aiming ni dense areas such as Pochinki, Sosnovka, and the Military Base."

Supported OnePlus phones are as follows but not limited to the OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 7T Series, and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Do you think players will have an advantage when playing at 90 FPS? Currently, the options for anyone not rocking one of the above handsets are:

Low: 20
Medium: 25
High: 30
Ultra: 40
Extreme: 60

PUBG Mobile

Related texts

PUBG MobileScore

PUBG Mobile
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Besides minor issues, PUBG Mobile takes the successful formula of the original PC version and moves it successfully to mobile devices."



Loading next content