PUBG Mobile enables 90 FPS with OnePlus exclusivity

Starting yesterday PUBG Mobile players using OnePlus flagship smartphones can play the popular mobile battle royale game at 90 frames-per-second. As for the rest of us smartphone users, you can enjoy the precision-enhancing feature a month later, starting September 7, if you have a device powerful enough to support 90 FPS, of course.

As explained in a press release sent to Gamereactor, 90 FPS gameplay provides "clearer and sharper views while running or using vehicles" and "smooth and accurate experience in aiming ni dense areas such as Pochinki, Sosnovka, and the Military Base."

Supported OnePlus phones are as follows but not limited to the OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 7T Series, and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Do you think players will have an advantage when playing at 90 FPS? Currently, the options for anyone not rocking one of the above handsets are:

Low: 20

Medium: 25

High: 30

Ultra: 40

Extreme: 60