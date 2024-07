HQ

Krafton has announced that the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open tournament will be heading to Uzbekistan when it takes place next year. The tournament will bring together the best teams and players from around the world, but as it's still a while away, firm details on the event have yet to be confirmed.

We don't yet know the exact venue, the firm dates, the format, or the prize pool, but we do at least know the country that the tournament will be held in when it happens in the near future.