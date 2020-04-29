PUBG is now available on Google Stadia, more games to follow

Stadia is having a flourishing spring due to the free-for-everybody campaign, meaning that you can register and use the cloud gaming platform as a Premium user at no cost in April and May, even play a few games with no time or content limit. But the platform is still lacking in terms of the number of titles and promised functions available. Google held a Stadia Connect event yesterday in which plenty of titles were revealed for the format.

We reported on five EA titles coming to the platform later this year but those wanting to play games this very second can now download PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds right now on Stadia. Those with a Stadia pro membership can now play it for free and as the game supports cross-play, you'll be able to play with your console friends.