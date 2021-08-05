PUBG is hosting a collaboration with K-pop band Blackpink

Raise your hand if you thought that PUBG's next collaboration would be with a K-pop supergroup. Well, that's exactly what has happened. The battle royale game has joined forces with Blackpink to make for what is one of the most unexpected collaborations in gaming.

Until the end of 2021, players will be able to purchase a range of Blackpink-inspired items. Each member of the band here has their own bundles are in total there are 35 new cosmetics that have been added. These bundles are said to contain new weapons, hairstyles, and outfits. There will also be a special Blackpink event that will run between August 18 and September 7. Here players can complete special new missions to earn points that can be spent on exclusive Blackpink items.

The announcement trailer featuring the group's popular track "How You Like That" can be watched in the video above.

Thanks, IGN.