PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG is getting a new 2x2 map called Karakin

Plus a whole host of gameplay tweaks are inbound, including breach points and bullet penetration on certain walls.

There's a new map coming to PUBG as part of Season 6. Karakin, a smaller 2x2 arena designed for more intense encounters, replaces Vikendi in the new map rotation. It also will land alongside a wave of seasonal content and the new Survivor Pass: Shakedown on January 22 on PC (and shortly thereafter on console).

Most interesting of all is the new ways to interact with the map, specifically with the breach points that have been added to buildings, along with bullet penetration through certain surfaces, and smuggler tunnels perfect for sneaky players looking to spring a trap. There's also a so-called Black Zone where missiles will rain down on players in buildings, burying them under rubble. Later in the season, we'll be getting the Panzerfaust rocket launcher.

