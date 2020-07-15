PUBG has surpassed 70 million copies sold

You're watching Advertisements

Three years ago, the world of video games was very different. Most people thought of an old cult-classic Japanese movie when they heard battle royale rather than a video game or mode. The battle royale genre was fairly narrow, but with the launch of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 2017, things changed.

Today, battle royale is just about everywhere and almost all major publishers have made sure they have their own alternative to offer. And while the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds formula still dominates the first-person shooter genre, we've seen the concept spreading to cars, to top-down shooters and even Tetris.

Just one year after it was launched, it reached 50 million sold copies and while most alternatives today are free to play, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has remained a game you must buy and it has continued to sell really well. Now PUBG Corp has revealed that it has sold another 20 million since then and that puts it over 70 million sold games.

It's also worth remembering that it is included with Google Stadia Pro and Xbox Game Pass, which likely isn't counted as sold games, so the player count is probably way higher. There's also a free to play version released for smartphones. We still enjoy this genre-defining modern classic and thinks all this success is very well deserved.

