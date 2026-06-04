PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 Finals kick off today, here are the 24 qualified teams

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This weekend will see many of the best PUBG: Battlegrounds teams from around the world battling it out in a tense Series Finals tournament for the PUBG Global Series 2026 Circuit 2. The action is happening in Seoul, South Korea, and the qualified teams for this conclusive event brings together the top squads from Series 1 and 2 that happened in the weeks prior. Phew... that's a lot of 'Series'.

The format will see the Survival Stage of the event happening today, all to be followed by the Grand Finals over June 5-7. As it stands, eight teams have punched their ticket to the main Grand Finals, but the remaining eight who will join them will be determined today, after the 16 Survival Stage squads are whittled down to simply eight survivors.

With this in mind, you might be wondering who the 16 Survival Stage teams are. If so, you can see these teams below, with the added information that the organisations will compete in five matches over the course of June 4.

PGS Circuit 2 Series Finals Survival Stage teams:



Cerberus Esports



Change the Game



Crazy Raccoon



eArena



Full Sense



Furia



Gen.G



JD Gaming



Petrichor Road



S2G Esports



SOOPers



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Team Vitality



GAM x TE



Theerathon Five



As for the confirmed Grand Finals teams, you can see the eight qualified squads so far below.