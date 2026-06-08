PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 2026: Made in Thailand makes short work of the competition in convincing victory

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To say that there was a clear winner at the PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 finals is perhaps an understatement. Between the second-placing team of SOOPers and the 16th and last-placing team of Anyone's Legend, there were 42 points in total, and yet between SOOPers and the winning, first-place team, there were 84 points...

Yep, the winning team of Made in Thailand stood far and wide over the competition, earning a grand total of 181 points over the 15 matches that were played between June 5-7, four of which were outright match victories.

This result means that Made in Thailand is heading home with $104,000 in prize money, plus a boatload of PGS Points, which are crucial for earning qualification for major events later in the season.

As for what's next for competitive PUBG, the PUBG Nations Cup will be happening between June 23-28 in Seoul, South Korea, meaning club-level action will be paused as focus is instead shifted to national team action.