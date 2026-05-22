PUBG Global Championship 2026 will be hosted in Istanbul

HQ

The dates and host country/city for the 2026 PUBG Global Championship has officially been revealed. Set to occur in late autumn and early winter, the major PUBG: Battlegrounds event will be taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, with 32 teams on hand and fighting for a slice of a $1.5 million prize pool.

The event is structured so that there is a qualifying stage on December 1, all before a five-day long Survival Stage event that runs between December 2-6. There will then be a break for three days before a practice day on December 10, and then finally a three-day long Grand Finals period that stretches between December 11-13.

We're not informed about a firm host venue as of yet, and likewise the attending teams will only be determined as we continue through the ongoing 2026 season. What we do know is that eight slots are being offered through the global PGS circuit, four each through the Americas, Chinese, and EMEA regions, plus three slots each per the Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese regions, two for the Rest of APAC, and a final slot to the host country of Turkey.

Expect more information in the months ahead.