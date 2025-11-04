PUBG Global Championship 2025: Here are the qualified teams and the arranged groups

HQ

There is one major event left in the 2025 PUBG: Battlegrounds competitive season. The PUBG Global Championship 2025 will happen in a few weeks, with the action commencing on November 28 and ending on December 14, where the qualified 33 teams will be fighting for a slice of a $1.5 million prize pool in-person in Bangkok, Thailand.

Now that the final Global Series tournament of the season has wrapped up too, we know the 33 attending teams and even which groups they are arranged into. Check out that information below.

PGC 2025 qualified teams and groups:

Group A:



Twisted Minds



DN Freecs



17Gaming



Gen.G Esports



The Expendables



eArena



Sharper Esport



Furia



Al Qadsiah



Geekay Esports



SlamG



winordie.



JDG Esports



Four Angry Men



T1



FN Pocheon



Group B:



Virtus.pro



Team Falcons



Forest Natural Gaming



BB Team



Theerathon Five



Anyone's Legend



Team Liquid



Mission Ready International Alliance



ROC Esports



FaZe Clan



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Game Start Win



Change the Game



Baegopa



AZLA Pentagram



The only outlying team is Full Sense, who have qualified by being the best ranked team from the host region. It's currently unclear how this team will be seeded into the groups or the wider tournament.

Who do you think is the favourite to win PGC 2025, perhaps the Global Series 9 winner Twisted Minds or the Global Series 10 winner Virtus.pro?