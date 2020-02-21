Cookies

PUBG gets cross platform party support next week

Those wanting to hop on in for a match of cross-play PUBG will be able to invite friends playing on a different system next week.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds enabled cross-play for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers last year but a piece of the puzzle was missing, namely a cross-platform party function. This is about to get remedied, however. In update 6.2, which is set to go live on February 27 alongside the addition of Death Match, the game is enabling cross-party play. This feature will let those on Xbox invite their PlayStation friends and vice versa through a cross-platform friends list.

The live maintenance is set to take place on February 27 from 5 am - 11 am (GMT) and is longer than usual due to the implementation of the cross-party feature. Read more about the coming update here.

