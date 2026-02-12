esports
PUBG: Battlegrounds
PUBG Esports reveals its 12 Global Partner Teams for 2026
The various organisations will be mainstays at the many tournaments planned this season.
Krafton and PUBG Corp has announced the 12 Global Partner Teams that will be making frequent appearances at the various planned tournaments and events for the 2026 season. In total, the teams come from all around the world but they will become very familiar with one another as they often clash at the biggest and most exciting events of the year.
As for who makes up the 2026 Global Partner Teams collection, the following 12 organisations have been selected:
- 4 Angry Men
- 17Gaming
- Anyone's Legend
- DN Soopers
- Full Sense
- Team Falcons
- Gen.G
- eArena
- Natus Vincere
- Petrichor Road
- Twisted Minds
- Virtus.pro
We're still awaiting more information about the 2026 campaign, but we are expecting the first Circuit of the year to happen in March.