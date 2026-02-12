PUBG Esports reveals its 12 Global Partner Teams for 2026

HQ

Krafton and PUBG Corp has announced the 12 Global Partner Teams that will be making frequent appearances at the various planned tournaments and events for the 2026 season. In total, the teams come from all around the world but they will become very familiar with one another as they often clash at the biggest and most exciting events of the year.

As for who makes up the 2026 Global Partner Teams collection, the following 12 organisations have been selected:



4 Angry Men



17Gaming



Anyone's Legend



DN Soopers



Full Sense



Team Falcons



Gen.G



eArena



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



We're still awaiting more information about the 2026 campaign, but we are expecting the first Circuit of the year to happen in March.